Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] Is Currently 0.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [NYSE: HPP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.36%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Hudson Pacific Properties to Participate in Citi’s 2024 Global Property CEO Conference.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, today announced that Victor Coleman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the company’s senior management will participate in a roundtable discussion at Citi’s 2024 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The following is a link to the live, listen-only webcast of the discussion on the company’s website, where a replay will also be available one hour after the event concludes.

Over the last 12 months, HPP stock dropped by -19.37%. The one-year Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.27. The average equity rating for HPP stock is currently 2.46, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $942.61 million, with 141.03 million shares outstanding and 137.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, HPP stock reached a trading volume of 3557627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $9.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $6 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.50 to $6.25, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HPP stock. On November 13, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for HPP shares from 5.50 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.12.

HPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.36. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 6.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.39 for the last 200 days.

HPP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc go to 36.48%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HPP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.