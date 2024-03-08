Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC] Is Currently -1.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hercules Capital Inc [NYSE: HTGC] loss -1.36% on the last trading session, reaching $18.15 price per share at the time. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Hercules Capital Announces Upcoming Event for the Financial Community.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty financing provider to innovative venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, today announced that members of the executive management team will be participating at the following event for the financial community:.

If compared to the average trading volume of 924.39K shares, HTGC reached a trading volume of 4367220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTGC shares is $18.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Hercules Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Hercules Capital Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on HTGC stock. On August 04, 2023, analysts increased their price target for HTGC shares from 13.50 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hercules Capital Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTGC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.66.

Trading performance analysis for HTGC stock

Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, HTGC shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.54, while it was recorded at 18.19 for the last single week of trading, and 16.23 for the last 200 days.

Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hercules Capital Inc posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hercules Capital Inc go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC]

