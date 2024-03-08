Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] Revenue clocked in at $9.43 billion, up 8.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [NYSE: GPK] price surged by 2.80 percent to reach at $0.73. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:18 PM that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

2023 Highlights.

Net Sales were $9,428 million, flat versus the prior year.

The one-year GPK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.03. The average equity rating for GPK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $30.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on GPK stock. On October 19, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for GPK shares from 26 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Co is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 24.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.42.

GPK Stock Performance Analysis:

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.48, while it was recorded at 25.96 for the last single week of trading, and 23.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Graphic Packaging Holding Co Fundamentals:

Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GPK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Co posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Co go to 25.00%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GPK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GPK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.