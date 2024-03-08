For Ur-Energy Inc. [URG], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.67 at the close of the session, up 5.70%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 7:15 AM that Ur-Energy Files Updated S-K 1300 Reports for the Lost Creek ISR Uranium Property and the Shirley Basin ISR Uranium Project.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) is pleased to announce that it has filed updated S-K 1300 Technical Report Summaries for its Lost Creek Property and Shirley Basin Project. The reports are filed as exhibits to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed March 6, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

Steve Hatten, Ur-Energy COO, “We are very pleased to provide updated Technical Report Summaries related to our producing Lost Creek Property and our Shirley Basin Project. WWC’s review of the geologic and economic data supports the continuing potential viability of both projects. While economic conditions have changed in the last two years, both continue to provide excellent potential returns. The Lost Creek Report supports our decision in 2022 to bring the project back into production. Moreover, we have already begun shipping uranium from the newest Lost Creek production areas. The Shirley Basin Report reinforces our belief that Shirley Basin will likely be our second operating project. To that end, we have continued with detailed engineering and production designs while waiting for that production opportunity. With these two properties, Ur-Energy will be ready to supply fuel for clean energy solutions to America’s power needs.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, URG reached a trading volume of 4355221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $3.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2016, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on URG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has URG stock performed recently?

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.03. With this latest performance, URG shares dropped by -14.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.76 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6890, while it was recorded at 1.6140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4062 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.09 and a Current Ratio set at 6.35.

Earnings analysis for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ur-Energy Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URG.

Insider trade positions for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]

