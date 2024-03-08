For Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Quantum-Si Incorporated [NASDAQ: QSI] surged by $0.48 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.09. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 12:01 PM that Quantum-Si and Researchers to Highlight the Power of Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ on Platinum® at US HUPO Conference.

WHAT: The Protein Sequencing Company™, Quantum-Si Incorporated, will showcase its Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ instrument, Platinum®, and recent enhancements at the 20th Anniversary US HUPO Conference in Portland, Oregon on March 9-13. Additionally, researchers will present data from Platinum and highlight how protein sequencing on the benchtop instrument is providing deeper insights into proteins through streamlined workflows.

Quantum-Si Incorporated stock has also gained 25.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QSI stock has inclined by 31.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.52% and gained 3.98% year-on date.

The market cap for QSI stock reached $296.22 million, with 121.83 million shares outstanding and 99.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 681.17K shares, QSI reached a trading volume of 2926725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSI shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Quantum-Si Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $3.50 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Quantum-Si Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on QSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum-Si Incorporated is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 274.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.15. With this latest performance, QSI shares gained by 34.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.91 for Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7300, while it was recorded at 1.8000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8600 for the last 200 days.

Quantum-Si Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.60 and a Current Ratio set at 22.94.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quantum-Si Incorporated posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSI.

