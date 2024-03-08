For DoorDash Inc [DASH], Analyst sees a rise to $175. What next?

DoorDash Inc [NASDAQ: DASH] gained 0.94% or 1.23 points to close at $132.13 with a heavy trading volume of 3730885 shares. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 9:00 AM that DoorDash Announces Partnership with Pet Supplies Plus for On-Demand Delivery.

New partnership offers same-day delivery of pet products from 700+ Pet Supplies Plus stores nationwide.

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), the local commerce platform, today announced a new partnership with Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise, to offer on-demand delivery of pet essentials from 720 locations. Whether it’s restocking food for their furry, feathery, or scaly friends, or indulging their pet with a new treat, pet parents can now enjoy the convenience of same-day delivery on DoorDash.

The daily chart for DASH points out that the company has recorded 57.90% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, DASH reached to a volume of 3730885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DoorDash Inc [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $127.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $135 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2024, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on DASH stock. On January 08, 2024, analysts increased their price target for DASH shares from 90 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 39.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.63.

Trading performance analysis for DASH stock

DoorDash Inc [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.91. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 22.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.42 for DoorDash Inc [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.78, while it was recorded at 129.49 for the last single week of trading, and 88.97 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc [DASH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DoorDash Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

DoorDash Inc [DASH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DoorDash Inc posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DASH.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DoorDash Inc [DASH]

The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DASH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DASH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.