Evergy Inc [EVRG] Stock trading around $51.36 per share: What’s Next?

Evergy Inc [NASDAQ: EVRG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.34% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.67%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Evergy Announces 2023 Results, Declares Quarterly Dividend and Issues 2024 Guidance.

2023 GAAP EPS of $3.17, compared to $3.27 in 2022.

2023 Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $3.54, compared to $3.71 in 2022.

Over the last 12 months, EVRG stock dropped by -12.02%. The one-year Evergy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.93. The average equity rating for EVRG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.80 billion, with 229.73 million shares outstanding and 226.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, EVRG stock reached a trading volume of 2755490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Evergy Inc [EVRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $54.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Evergy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $54 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Evergy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $56, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on EVRG stock. On October 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EVRG shares from 52 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

EVRG Stock Performance Analysis:

Evergy Inc [EVRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, EVRG shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.88 for Evergy Inc [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.97, while it was recorded at 50.30 for the last single week of trading, and 53.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evergy Inc Fundamentals:

Evergy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

EVRG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evergy Inc posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc go to 2.50%.

Evergy Inc [EVRG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EVRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EVRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.