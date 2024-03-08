Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] moved up 5.08: Why It’s Important

Energy Fuels Inc [AMEX: UUUU] gained 5.08% on the last trading session, reaching $6.41 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 3580014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $10.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for UUUU stock

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.10 for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.99, while it was recorded at 6.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Energy Fuels Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.71 and a Current Ratio set at 22.46.

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]

The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UUUU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UUUU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.