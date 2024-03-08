Dollar General Corp. [DG] Stock trading around $158.93 per share: What’s Next?

Dollar General Corp. [NYSE: DG] price surged by 1.88 percent to reach at $2.93. The company report on February 24, 2024 at 3:31 PM that Dollar General Opens 20,000th Store.

This morning, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) celebrated the grand opening of its 20,000th store at its DG Market location in Alice, Texas, marking its continued commitment to providing communities with convenient and affordable access to household essentials and nutritious foods.

“Today marks an incredible milestone in Dollar General’s history,” said Steve Deckard, Dollar General’s executive vice president of store operations and development. “From our first general store to today’s 20,000th store opening, our mission to serve others and help customers stretch their budget remains strong. We believe each store provides a positive impact in our hometowns through convenient access to affordable essentials, career growth opportunities for employees, and the ability for local nonprofits, schools and libraries to advance through Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. On behalf of the DG leadership team, I would like to share my gratitude to the entire DG family for its ongoing commitment to our customers and communities in helping us reach this milestone.”.

The one-year DG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.34. The average equity rating for DG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dollar General Corp. [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $139.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dollar General Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $124 to $154. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on DG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corp. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 76.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.13.

DG Stock Performance Analysis:

Dollar General Corp. [DG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.37. With this latest performance, DG shares gained by 18.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.68 for Dollar General Corp. [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.80, while it was recorded at 153.50 for the last single week of trading, and 141.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dollar General Corp. Fundamentals:

Dollar General Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

DG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar General Corp. posted 2.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.96/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corp. go to -5.65%.

Dollar General Corp. [DG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.