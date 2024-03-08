Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN] fell -16.63% so far this year. What now?

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [NYSE: CWAN] slipped around -0.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.70 at the close of the session, down -3.80%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 9:00 AM that MSIG Singapore Prepares for International Reporting Standards, Including IFRS 9, with Clearwater Analytics.

Leading Singapore Insurer Adopts Clearwater to Automate Investment Accounting, Risk, Compliance, and Regulatory Reporting.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that leading general insurer MSIG Singapore has selected Clearwater Analytics to power its investment data management, portfolio analytics, and investment reporting operations. MSIG Singapore, part of MS&AD Insurance Group, is one of the leading general insurance companies in Singapore.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, CWAN reached a trading volume of 4493482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWAN shares is $22.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $25, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on CWAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWAN in the course of the last twelve months was 44.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.09.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, CWAN shares dropped by -10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.24 for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc [CWAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.17, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 18.40 for the last 200 days.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.09 and a Current Ratio set at 5.09.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc go to 20.00%.

The top three institutional holders of CWAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CWAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CWAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.