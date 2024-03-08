Clearside Biomedical Inc [CLSD] moved up 10.60: Why It’s Important

Clearside Biomedical Inc [NASDAQ: CLSD] closed the trading session at $1.67. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:05 AM that Clearside Biomedical to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. The live call can be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 (U.S.) or 973-528-0011 (international) and entering conference code: 694916. The Company suggests participants join 15 minutes in advance of the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.74 percent and weekly performance of 19.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 95.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 50.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 216.10K shares, CLSD reached to a volume of 2976256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clearside Biomedical Inc [CLSD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSD shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Clearside Biomedical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Clearside Biomedical Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearside Biomedical Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.46.

CLSD stock trade performance evaluation

Clearside Biomedical Inc [CLSD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.29. With this latest performance, CLSD shares gained by 18.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.49 for Clearside Biomedical Inc [CLSD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3393, while it was recorded at 1.4700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0989 for the last 200 days.

Clearside Biomedical Inc [CLSD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Clearside Biomedical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.28 and a Current Ratio set at 5.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clearside Biomedical Inc [CLSD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clearside Biomedical Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSD.

Clearside Biomedical Inc [CLSD]: Institutional Ownership

