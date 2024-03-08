Carlyle Group Inc [CG] Revenue clocked in at $3.25 billion, up 17.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Carlyle Group Inc [NASDAQ: CG] price surged by 2.04 percent to reach at $0.95. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 6:05 AM that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Names Justin Plouffe CEO and Member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Plouffe is a Managing Director and the Deputy Chief Investment Officer for Global Credit at Carlyle. He focuses on investing across Carlyle’s credit strategies, capital formation as well as managing the overall Global Credit platform. Mr. Plouffe also serves as a Trustee and portfolio manager for Carlyle Tactical Private Credit Fund (CTAC), a closed-end investment company structured as an interval fund that invests across Carlyle Global Credit’s various platform strategies. He sits on several investment committees within Carlyle’s Global Credit platform.

The one-year CG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.35. The average equity rating for CG stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carlyle Group Inc [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $49.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carlyle Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Carlyle Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on CG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carlyle Group Inc is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 19.71.

CG Stock Performance Analysis:

Carlyle Group Inc [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 16.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.96 for Carlyle Group Inc [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.15, while it was recorded at 46.39 for the last single week of trading, and 34.39 for the last 200 days.

CG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carlyle Group Inc posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carlyle Group Inc go to 13.39%.

Carlyle Group Inc [CG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.