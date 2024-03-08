Arhaus Inc [ARHS] Revenue clocked in at $1.29 billion, up 21.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Arhaus Inc [NASDAQ: ARHS] surged by $1.55 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $14.37. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Arhaus Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Full Year 2023 Record Net Revenue of $1.3 BillionAnnounces Special Cash Dividend and Full Year 2024 Guidance.

Arhaus Inc stock has also gained 8.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARHS stock has inclined by 51.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.76% and gained 21.27% year-on date.

The market cap for ARHS stock reached $2.01 billion, with 53.17 million shares outstanding and 38.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 821.11K shares, ARHS reached a trading volume of 3613532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arhaus Inc [ARHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARHS shares is $15.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARHS stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Arhaus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Arhaus Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on ARHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arhaus Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARHS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

ARHS stock trade performance evaluation

Arhaus Inc [ARHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.70. With this latest performance, ARHS shares gained by 23.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.36 for Arhaus Inc [ARHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.14, while it was recorded at 13.19 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

Arhaus Inc [ARHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arhaus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arhaus Inc [ARHS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arhaus Inc posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arhaus Inc go to -5.10%.

Arhaus Inc [ARHS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ARHS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARHS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARHS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.