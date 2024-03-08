American Express Co. [AXP] moved up 2.28: Why It’s Important

American Express Co. [NYSE: AXP] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 2.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $223.42. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 4:54 PM that American Express Board Authorizes 17 Percent Dividend Increase.

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) approved a $0.10 – or 17 percent – increase in the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock, consistent with the planned increase discussed in the company’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings release. The dividend was raised to $0.70 per common share, from $0.60, payable on May 10, 2024, to shareholders of record on April 5, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2973538 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Express Co. stands at 1.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.34%.

The market cap for AXP stock reached $161.73 billion, with 723.00 million shares outstanding and 722.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 2973538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Express Co. [AXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $216.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Express Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for American Express Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $157, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Underperform rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Co. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.52.

How has AXP stock performed recently?

American Express Co. [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.08 for American Express Co. [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.75, while it was recorded at 219.53 for the last single week of trading, and 171.99 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for American Express Co. [AXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Express Co. posted 2.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Co. go to 14.60%.

Insider trade positions for American Express Co. [AXP]

The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.