Zoetis Inc [ZTS] Revenue clocked in at $8.54 billion, down -7.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Zoetis Inc [NYSE: ZTS] price plunged by -0.92 percent to reach at -$1.7. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Zoetis to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Wetteny Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.

The one-year ZTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.22. The average equity rating for ZTS stock is currently 1.47, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoetis Inc [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $227.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $237, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 51.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

ZTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoetis Inc [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.21. With this latest performance, ZTS shares dropped by -3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Zoetis Inc [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.67, while it was recorded at 189.15 for the last single week of trading, and 180.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoetis Inc Fundamentals:

Zoetis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.36.

ZTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoetis Inc posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc go to 10.07%.

Zoetis Inc [ZTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.