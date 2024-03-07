Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] Is Currently 4.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Wolfspeed Inc [NYSE: WOLF] gained 4.72% or 1.25 points to close at $27.71 with a heavy trading volume of 4364443 shares. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 12:46 PM that Wolfspeed Launches New York Semiconductor Registered Apprenticeship Program with Support from the National Institute of Innovation and Technology.

Wolfspeed signs first apprentice for Registered Apprenticeship Program to support workforce development for its Mohawk Valley Fab.

Today the National Institute for Innovation and Technology and the United States Department of Labor (USDOL) applauded U.S. semiconductor manufacturing company Wolfspeed for the establishment of its New York Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP). As the nation’s leader in semiconductor talent pipeline development, the Institute serves as the USDOL’s national Intermediary responsible for expanding Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) throughout the semiconductor and nanotechnology industry supply chains.

The daily chart for WOLF points out that the company has recorded -39.03% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, WOLF reached to a volume of 4364443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $41.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Wolfspeed Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $65, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on WOLF stock. On April 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for WOLF shares from 95 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.95.

Trading performance analysis for WOLF stock

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.45. With this latest performance, WOLF shares gained by 9.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.51 for Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.55, while it was recorded at 27.22 for the last single week of trading, and 42.39 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wolfspeed Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.54 and a Current Ratio set at 5.13.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wolfspeed Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOLF.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]

The top three institutional holders of WOLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately %. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with stock with ownership which is approximately %.