why Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.55

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.35 at the close of the session, up 0.27%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 3708209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $25.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $23 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on VNO stock. On September 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for VNO shares from 22 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.52.

How has VNO stock performed recently?

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.36. With this latest performance, VNO shares gained by 2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.37 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.98, while it was recorded at 26.35 for the last single week of trading, and 22.64 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Insider trade positions for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VNO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VNO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.