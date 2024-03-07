why Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $115.24

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] closed the trading session at $104.50. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 8:01 AM that Skyworks to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that executives will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. PST from the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

The event will be webcast live and archived for replay for one week following the conference in the “Investors” section of Skyworks’ website at www.skyworksinc.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.05 percent and weekly performance of 2.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, SWKS reached to a volume of 5740043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $115.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stock. On October 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SWKS shares from 116 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.51.

SWKS stock trade performance evaluation

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, SWKS shares gained by 3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.49 for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.35, while it was recorded at 104.22 for the last single week of trading, and 103.09 for the last 200 days.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.51 and a Current Ratio set at 5.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. posted 2.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. go to 15.00%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SWKS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SWKS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.