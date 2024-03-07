why Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $73.74

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [NYSE: FIS] jumped around 0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $69.83 at the close of the session, up 0.11%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 8:49 AM that FIS Announces Upsizing and Results of its Senior Note Tender Offers.

Fidelity National Information Services, FIS™, (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced (i) the results of its previously announced 14 separate offers (the “Offers”) to purchase for cash the outstanding senior notes of the series listed in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”) and (ii) that it has amended the Offers by increasing the Maximum Purchase Amount from $2.250 billion to approximately $2.531 billion, an amount sufficient to accept Priority Levels 1-7 in full.

The Offers were made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated February 27, 2024 relating to the Notes (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Tender Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, FIS reached a trading volume of 3332612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $73.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $69, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on FIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

How has FIS stock performed recently?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 13.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.40 for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.90, while it was recorded at 69.49 for the last single week of trading, and 57.52 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. go to -0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]

The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.