why Comerica, Inc. [CMA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $59.80

Comerica, Inc. [NYSE: CMA] loss -1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $51.20 price per share at the time. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 10:15 AM that Comerica Bank Achieves ‘Outstanding’ Rating in Community Reinvestment Act Evaluation by the Federal Reserve Board.

Comerica Bank announced today it received the highest overall rating of “Outstanding” in its 2023 Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Performance Evaluation by the Federal Reserve Board (FRB).

The examination consisted of a review of the bank’s 2020, 2021 and 2022 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) and CRA small business lending data, as well as community development loans, investments and services between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, CMA reached a trading volume of 3723279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comerica, Inc. [CMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMA shares is $59.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Comerica, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Comerica, Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comerica, Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.18.

Trading performance analysis for CMA stock

Comerica, Inc. [CMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, CMA shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for Comerica, Inc. [CMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.71, while it was recorded at 50.35 for the last single week of trading, and 46.91 for the last 200 days.

Comerica, Inc. [CMA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Comerica, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

Comerica, Inc. [CMA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comerica, Inc. posted 2.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comerica, Inc. go to -10.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Comerica, Inc. [CMA]

