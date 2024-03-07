why BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.10

BridgeBio Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: BBIO] loss -0.51% or -0.15 points to close at $29.45 with a heavy trading volume of 4750725 shares. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 11:53 PM that BridgeBio Pharma Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

J.P. Morgan, Cantor and Mizuho are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James is acting as lead manager. The offering is expected to close on or about March 8, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The daily chart for BBIO points out that the company has recorded -0.57% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, BBIO reached to a volume of 4750725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBIO shares is $48.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for BridgeBio Pharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2023, representing the official price target for BridgeBio Pharma Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BridgeBio Pharma Inc is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 556.80.

Trading performance analysis for BBIO stock

BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.55. With this latest performance, BBIO shares dropped by -12.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.22 for BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.39, while it was recorded at 32.24 for the last single week of trading, and 28.68 for the last 200 days.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.32 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BridgeBio Pharma Inc posted -0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBIO.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO]

