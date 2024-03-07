why Applovin Corp [APP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.94

Applovin Corp [NASDAQ: APP] jumped around 1.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $62.62 at the close of the session, up 2.72%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:47 AM that AppLovin Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”), a leading marketing platform, today announced the pricing of an underwritten registered secondary offering of 19,866,397 shares of its Class A common stock by KKR Denali Holdings L.P. (the “Selling Stockholder”). AppLovin will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its Class A common stock by the Selling Stockholder in the offering.

In addition, AppLovin intends to repurchase approximately $570.0 million of the shares of Class A common stock being offered in the offering at the same per share price to be paid by the underwriters to the Selling Stockholder in the offering, inclusive of underwriting discounts and commissions (the “Concurrent Share Repurchase”). The Concurrent Share Repurchase is conditioned upon the completion of the offering and therefore there can be no assurance that the Concurrent Share Repurchase will be completed. The offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Concurrent Share Repurchase.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, APP reached a trading volume of 3830738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applovin Corp [APP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $65.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Applovin Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $20 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Applovin Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on APP stock. On May 17, 2023, analysts increased their price target for APP shares from 21 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applovin Corp is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 20.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

How has APP stock performed recently?

Applovin Corp [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 37.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 360.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.43 for Applovin Corp [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.29, while it was recorded at 61.49 for the last single week of trading, and 37.82 for the last 200 days.

Applovin Corp [APP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Applovin Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Earnings analysis for Applovin Corp [APP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applovin Corp posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APP.

Insider trade positions for Applovin Corp [APP]

The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of APP shares, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.