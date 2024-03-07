Wells Fargo lifts Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Victoria’s Secret & Co [NYSE: VSCO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.56%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 4:17 PM that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Fourth quarter adjusted operating income and adjusted diluted EPS at the high-end of guidance.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Generated nearly $590 million in operating cash flow in the fourth quarter and ended the year with debt down over $150 million year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, VSCO stock dropped by -25.80%. The one-year Victoria’s Secret & Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.74. The average equity rating for VSCO stock is currently 2.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.98 billion, with 80.00 million shares outstanding and 68.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, VSCO stock reached a trading volume of 9221702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $27.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $21 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on VSCO stock. On August 31, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for VSCO shares from 34 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.31.

VSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.56. With this latest performance, VSCO shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.59 for Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.66, while it was recorded at 27.09 for the last single week of trading, and 21.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Victoria’s Secret & Co Fundamentals:

Victoria’s Secret & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

VSCO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Victoria’s Secret & Co posted 2.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSCO.

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.