Wall Street Analyst Initiated Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc [TERN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: TERN] jumped around 0.9 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.19 at the close of the session, up 12.35%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Terns Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences.

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care ConferenceDate/Time: Monday, March 4, 2024 at 12:50 p.m. ETFormat: Panel PresentationLocation: Boston, MA.

Compared to the average trading volume of 653.82K shares, TERN reached a trading volume of 4457550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TERN shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while ROTH MKM analysts kept a Buy rating on TERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc [TERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.35. With this latest performance, TERN shares gained by 59.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.88 for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc [TERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.46, while it was recorded at 7.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.71 for the last 200 days.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.38 and a Current Ratio set at 22.38.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TERN.

