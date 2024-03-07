Wall Street Analyst Downgrade ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. What else is Wall St. saying

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] gained 0.25% or 0.04 points to close at $16.13 with a heavy trading volume of 6750297 shares.

The daily chart for ZI points out that the company has recorded -10.93% loss over the past six months.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, ZI reached to a volume of 6750297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $21.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2024, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ZI stock. On January 29, 2024, analysts increased their price target for ZI shares from 20 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

Trading performance analysis for ZI stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.99. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.57 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.61, while it was recorded at 16.50 for the last single week of trading, and 18.77 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 10.65%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.