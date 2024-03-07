Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: TCOM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.99% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.01%.

Over the last 12 months, TCOM stock rose by 11.68%. The one-year Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.54. The average equity rating for TCOM stock is currently 1.28, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.46 billion, with 660.10 million shares outstanding and 660.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, TCOM stock reached a trading volume of 4247383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $55.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $39 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.19.

TCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 15.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.93, while it was recorded at 43.47 for the last single week of trading, and 36.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trip.com Group Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.