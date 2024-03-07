Viper Energy Inc [VNOM] moved down -8.19: Why It’s Important

Viper Energy Inc [NASDAQ: VNOM] price plunged by -8.19 percent to reach at -$3.14. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 9:58 PM that Viper Energy Announces Pricing of Secondary Common Stock Offering by Diamondback Energy, Inc.

The Selling Stockholder has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,725,000 shares of Viper’s Class A common stock.

The one-year VNOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.15. The average equity rating for VNOM stock is currently 1.46, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Viper Energy Inc [VNOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNOM shares is $37.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Viper Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Viper Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on VNOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viper Energy Inc is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

VNOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Viper Energy Inc [VNOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, VNOM shares gained by 13.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for Viper Energy Inc [VNOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.67, while it was recorded at 36.71 for the last single week of trading, and 29.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viper Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Viper Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.32 and a Current Ratio set at 4.32.

VNOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viper Energy Inc posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viper Energy Inc go to 7.88%.

Viper Energy Inc [VNOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VNOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with stock ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.