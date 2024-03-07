UDR Inc [UDR] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $39

UDR Inc [NYSE: UDR] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $37.25. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:16 PM that UDR to Participate in 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust and GRESB Sector Leader for its sustainability leadership, announced today that Thomas W. Toomey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and the UDR Executive Team will host a roundtable discussion at the 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The Company’s roundtable discussion will be made available as a webcast which can be accessed at https://kvgo.com/2024-global-property-ceo-conference/udr-inc-march as well as on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, ir.udr.com. A replay of the roundtable will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website. A copy of materials provided by the Company at the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, under “Presentations & Webcasts.”.

UDR Inc stock has also gained 5.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UDR stock has inclined by 7.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.37% and lost -2.72% year-on date.

The market cap for UDR stock reached $12.26 billion, with 329.01 million shares outstanding and 327.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, UDR reached a trading volume of 3808328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UDR Inc [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $39.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for UDR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for UDR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on UDR stock. On February 20, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for UDR shares from 46 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.93.

UDR stock trade performance evaluation

UDR Inc [UDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, UDR shares gained by 5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for UDR Inc [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.80, while it was recorded at 36.63 for the last single week of trading, and 37.77 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UDR Inc [UDR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UDR Inc posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDR Inc go to 21.18%.

UDR Inc [UDR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.