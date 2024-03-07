Trade Desk Inc [TTD] Stock trading around $82.18 per share: What’s Next?

Trade Desk Inc [NASDAQ: TTD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.20%.

Over the last 12 months, TTD stock rose by 44.61%. The one-year Trade Desk Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.04. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 1.65, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.18 billion, with 445.00 million shares outstanding and 440.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, TTD stock reached a trading volume of 3457035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trade Desk Inc [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $100.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Trade Desk Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Trade Desk Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $80, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on TTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trade Desk Inc is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 72.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.72.

TTD Stock Performance Analysis:

Trade Desk Inc [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 21.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.72 for Trade Desk Inc [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.36, while it was recorded at 83.28 for the last single week of trading, and 75.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trade Desk Inc Fundamentals:

Trade Desk Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

TTD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trade Desk Inc go to 24.00%.

Trade Desk Inc [TTD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TTD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.