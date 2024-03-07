Piper Sandler slashes price target on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] – find out why.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] closed the trading session at $12.80. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.68 percent and weekly performance of -2.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, ABR reached to a volume of 3746144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $15.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $11.50 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABR stock. On April 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ABR shares from 15 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.60.

ABR stock trade performance evaluation

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.59 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.79, while it was recorded at 12.87 for the last single week of trading, and 14.34 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.