Philip Morris International Inc [PM] is -3.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Philip Morris International Inc [NYSE: PM] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $91.09. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 6:48 PM that Philip Morris International’s U.S. Business Champions Female Economic Growth in Connecticut with Record-Setting $5 Million Investment Through New Partnership with Women’s Business Development Council.

In honor of Women’s History Month and in advance of International Women’s Day, investment and partnership support female economic empowerment and equality through entrepreneurship.

Today, Philip Morris International (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announces the launch of an extended partnership via its U.S. business to support female empowerment with a record-setting $5 million investment in the Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to providing tools and resources to help women entrepreneurs thrive in business throughout Connecticut.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4589941 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Philip Morris International Inc stands at 1.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.26%.

The market cap for PM stock reached $141.41 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 4589941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Philip Morris International Inc [PM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $106.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $86.50, while UBS kept a Sell rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.34.

How has PM stock performed recently?

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.66 for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.08, while it was recorded at 90.35 for the last single week of trading, and 93.57 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Philip Morris International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Earnings analysis for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Philip Morris International Inc posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc go to 10.16%.

Insider trade positions for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]

The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.