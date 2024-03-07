Odeon lifts PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [NYSE: PNC] closed the trading session at $150.38. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 8:15 AM that The PNC Financial Services Group Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call, Virtual-Only Annual Shareholders Meeting Details.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) expects to issue financial results for the first quarter of 2024 at approximately 6:45 a.m. (ET), Tuesday, April 16, as previously announced. PNC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Q. Reilly will hold a conference call for investors the same day at 10 a.m. (ET).

Separately, PNC will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11 a.m. (ET), Wednesday, April 24, in a virtual-only format. Event details are as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.89 percent and weekly performance of 3.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, PNC reached to a volume of 7475110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $163.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for PNC Financial Services Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2023, representing the official price target for PNC Financial Services Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Reduce rating on PNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PNC Financial Services Group Inc is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.61.

PNC stock trade performance evaluation

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.22. With this latest performance, PNC shares gained by 3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.17 for PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.26, while it was recorded at 150.85 for the last single week of trading, and 132.09 for the last 200 days.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PNC Financial Services Group Inc posted 3.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC Financial Services Group Inc go to -4.02%.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.