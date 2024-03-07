Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS] moved down -4.56: Why It’s Important

Northern Trust Corp. [NASDAQ: NTRS] closed the trading session at $81.28.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.67 percent and weekly performance of -0.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, NTRS reached to a volume of 4532217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRS shares is $88.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Northern Trust Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $68 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Northern Trust Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on NTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Trust Corp. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.64.

NTRS stock trade performance evaluation

Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, NTRS shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.72, while it was recorded at 83.16 for the last single week of trading, and 76.04 for the last 200 days.

Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Northern Trust Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Trust Corp. go to 8.92%.

Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NTRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NTRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.