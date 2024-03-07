Market cap of Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] reaches 10.22M – now what?

Infobird Co Ltd [NASDAQ: IFBD] gained 45.89% or 2.4 points to close at $7.63 with a heavy trading volume of 9400862 shares. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM that Infobird Co., Ltd Announces Delay in Effective Date of Reverse Split to March 4,2024.

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions, today announced that the Company is amending the effective date for its reverse stock split to Monday March 4, 2024 to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens, due to an unanticipated delay in obtaining necessary regulatory clearances.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Previously, the Company had planned for its reverse split to become effective after the close of business on Monday, February 26, 2024, and had expected the ordinary shares to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opened the following day, Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The daily chart for IFBD points out that the company has recorded -77.63% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 352.34K shares, IFBD reached to a volume of 9400862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFBD shares is $9976.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infobird Co Ltd is set at 5.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07.

Trading performance analysis for IFBD stock

Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, IFBD shares gained by 23.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.39 for Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 5.97 for the last single week of trading, and 65.80 for the last 200 days.

Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Infobird Co Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]

The top three institutional holders of IFBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IFBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IFBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.