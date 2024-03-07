Market Analysts see Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ] gaining to $58. Time to buy?

Nasdaq Inc [NASDAQ: NDAQ] gained 1.69% on the last trading session, reaching $57.89 price per share at the time. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM that Nasdaq Chief Financial Officer Sarah Youngwood to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Information and Business Services Conference.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, NDAQ reached a trading volume of 3543716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $64.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $70 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Nasdaq Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $60, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on NDAQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 21.65.

Trading performance analysis for NDAQ stock

Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares gained by 3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.12 for Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.90, while it was recorded at 56.90 for the last single week of trading, and 53.05 for the last 200 days.

Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nasdaq Inc posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc go to 6.77%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ]

The top three institutional holders of NDAQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NDAQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NDAQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.