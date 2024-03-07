Market Analysts see Danaher Corp. [DHR] gaining to $240. Time to buy?

Danaher Corp. [NYSE: DHR] slipped around -1.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $252.90 at the close of the session, down -0.59%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Danaher to Present at TD Cowen Health Care Conference.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer M. Blair, will be presenting at the TD Cowen Healthcare Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 11:10 a.m. ET. The event will be simultaneously webcast on www.danaher.com.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

ABOUT DANAHERDanaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher’s advanced science and technology – and proven ability to innovate – help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 3714512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danaher Corp. [DHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $265.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Danaher Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Danaher Corp. stock. On December 07, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for DHR shares from 215 to 205.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corp. is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.37.

How has DHR stock performed recently?

Danaher Corp. [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, DHR shares gained by 2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.32 for Danaher Corp. [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 240.25, while it was recorded at 254.50 for the last single week of trading, and 221.78 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corp. [DHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Danaher Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Earnings analysis for Danaher Corp. [DHR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Danaher Corp. posted 2.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corp. go to 2.54%.

Insider trade positions for Danaher Corp. [DHR]

The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.