Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd [LYT] fell -65.32% so far this year. What now?

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd [NASDAQ: LYT] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.31. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 4:37 PM that Lytus Technologies Enters $326 Billion Data Center Market with Launch of Cutting-Edge Lytus Cloud Infrastructure Services.

Lytus Cloud is strategically positioned to exploit the burgeoning demand for high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure, fueled by advancements in deep tech such as natural language processing, large language models, and machine learning. The launch of Lytus Cloud signifies a pivotal moment for the Company, promising to deliver unparalleled flexibility, functionality, and value to enterprise clients across a spectrum of cloud services, including public cloud, private deployments, managed private clouds, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Data Centers (DC), co-location, cloud consulting, and VPS and hosting services.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd stock has also loss -14.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYT stock has declined by -73.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -88.94% and lost -65.32% year-on date.

The market cap for LYT stock reached $3.60 million, with 182.11 million shares outstanding and 0.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 196.70K shares, LYT reached a trading volume of 1235554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

LYT stock trade performance evaluation

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd [LYT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.13. With this latest performance, LYT shares dropped by -54.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.13 for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd [LYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 15.45 for the last 200 days.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd [LYT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LYT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LYT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LYT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.