Genius Sports Limited [GENI] is 8.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.68. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Genius Sports Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results Above Expectations and Announces 2024 Outlook for Group Revenue Growth and Adj. EBITDA Margin Expansion.

2023 Group Revenue increased 21% to $413m, exceeding initial guidance of $391m.

2023 Group Adj. EBITDA more-than-tripled to $53m, also exceeding initial guidance of $41m (Group Net Loss of $86m).

Genius Sports Limited stock has also loss -2.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GENI stock has inclined by 20.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.41% and gained 8.09% year-on date.

The market cap for GENI stock reached $1.40 billion, with 209.12 million shares outstanding and 147.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, GENI reached a trading volume of 7676467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genius Sports Limited [GENI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENI shares is $9.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Genius Sports Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on GENI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for GENI in the course of the last twelve months was 123.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

GENI stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, GENI shares dropped by -7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.27 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.60, while it was recorded at 7.09 for the last single week of trading, and 6.11 for the last 200 days.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genius Sports Limited [GENI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genius Sports Limited posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -472.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GENI.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GENI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GENI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GENI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.