For Gamestop Corporation [GME], Analyst sees a drop to $6.20. What next?

Gamestop Corporation [NYSE: GME] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $15.26.

Gamestop Corporation stock has also gained 7.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GME stock has declined by -10.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.64% and lost -12.95% year-on date.

The market cap for GME stock reached $4.66 billion, with 304.60 million shares outstanding and 266.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, GME reached a trading volume of 3806058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gamestop Corporation [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Gamestop Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Gamestop Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $30, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On March 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 16 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamestop Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 43.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

GME stock trade performance evaluation

Gamestop Corporation [GME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, GME shares gained by 13.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Gamestop Corporation [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.91, while it was recorded at 14.94 for the last single week of trading, and 17.68 for the last 200 days.

Gamestop Corporation [GME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gamestop Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Gamestop Corporation [GME]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GME stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GME stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.