For Desktop Metal Inc [DM], Analyst sees a rise to $1.75. What next?

Desktop Metal Inc [NYSE: DM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.57%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Desktop Metal and Evonik Expand Partnership, Announce Qualification of Photopolymer on Large Format Additive Manufacturing 2.0 Systems for High-Performance, High-Temperature Products.

Evonik INFINAM® ST 6100 L is now qualified for 3D printing on the ETEC Xtreme 8K and ETEC Pro XL from Desktop Metal.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

INFINAM® ST 6100 L is one of the highest strength photopolymer resins on the market with high temperature, water, chemical, and UV resistance.

Over the last 12 months, DM stock dropped by -72.09%. The one-year Desktop Metal Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.95. The average equity rating for DM stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $217.54 million, with 318.13 million shares outstanding and 203.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, DM stock reached a trading volume of 7570935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Desktop Metal Inc [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $1.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

DM Stock Performance Analysis:

Desktop Metal Inc [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.57. With this latest performance, DM shares gained by 13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.71 for Desktop Metal Inc [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6314, while it was recorded at 0.5956 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2320 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Desktop Metal Inc Fundamentals:

Desktop Metal Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 3.09.

DM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Desktop Metal Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc go to 46.00%.

Desktop Metal Inc [DM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.