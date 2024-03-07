For Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA], Analyst sees a drop to $2. What next?

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: DADA] jumped around 0.59 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.56 at the close of the session, up 29.95%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, DADA reached a trading volume of 12370682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DADA shares is $3.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DADA stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-07-24. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

How has DADA stock performed recently?

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.63. With this latest performance, DADA shares gained by 52.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.42 for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1800, while it was recorded at 2.1800 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1000 for the last 200 days.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.26 and a Current Ratio set at 3.26.

Insider trade positions for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]

The top three institutional holders of DADA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DADA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DADA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.