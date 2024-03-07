For Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AQST] closed the trading session at $5.03. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 5:05 PM that Aquestive Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Reports full year 2023 revenue of $50.6 million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.6 million.

Reaffirms expected release of topline pivotal clinical data for Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film in March 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 149.01 percent and weekly performance of 37.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 204.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 86.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 103.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, AQST reached to a volume of 7037583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQST shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on AQST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.64.

AQST stock trade performance evaluation

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.81. With this latest performance, AQST shares gained by 86.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 204.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 524.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.54 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 2.02 for the last 200 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 157.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQST.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]: Institutional Ownership

