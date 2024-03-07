Entravision Communications Corp. [EVC] Is Currently -49.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Entravision Communications Corp. [NYSE: EVC] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -49.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.79. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Entravision Communications Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Provides Update on Digital Commercial Partnership with Meta Platforms.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Share Payable on March 29, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11758548 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Entravision Communications Corp. stands at 5.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.94%.

The market cap for EVC stock reached $157.52 million, with 78.17 million shares outstanding and 58.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 271.89K shares, EVC reached a trading volume of 11758548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Entravision Communications Corp. [EVC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVC shares is $2.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Financial have made an estimate for Entravision Communications Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Entravision Communications Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVC stock. On January 08, 2015, analysts increased their price target for EVC shares from 6 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entravision Communications Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has EVC stock performed recently?

Entravision Communications Corp. [EVC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -52.14. With this latest performance, EVC shares dropped by -53.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.88 for Entravision Communications Corp. [EVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.96, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.04 for the last 200 days.

Entravision Communications Corp. [EVC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Entravision Communications Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings analysis for Entravision Communications Corp. [EVC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Entravision Communications Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -110.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVC.

Insider trade positions for Entravision Communications Corp. [EVC]

The top three institutional holders of EVC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EVC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EVC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.