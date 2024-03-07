Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc [CELZ] Is Currently 15.28 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CELZ] closed the trading session at $4.76. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for CELZ-101 in Key Transplantation Therapy.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leader in the field of regenerative medicine with a focus on developing novel therapies in immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics, is pleased to announce the successful receipt of Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for CELZ-101, ImmCelzTM. This cutting-edge therapy is aimed at preventing allograft rejection in patients undergoing pancreatic islet cell transplantation, a significant advancement for individuals dealing with brittle Type 1 diabetes, a condition characterized by extreme fluctuations in blood glucose levels.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

CELZ-101, also known as Supercharged Treg Biologic Immunotherapy (ImmCelzTM), represents a state-of-the-art approach in personalized medicine, utilizing the patient’s own regulatory T cells (Tregs) to combat autoimmune and alloimmune responses that can destroy insulin-producing cells. This innovative therapy is based on a proprietary process that not only expands Tregs but also enhances their functionality, offering a promising solution to reduce the need for lifelong immunosuppression.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.25 percent and weekly performance of 8.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.18K shares, CELZ reached to a volume of 3542197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc [CELZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELZ shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 328.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.67.

CELZ stock trade performance evaluation

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc [CELZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.43. With this latest performance, CELZ shares gained by 12.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.05 for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc [CELZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.37, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc [CELZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.58 and a Current Ratio set at 28.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc [CELZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc posted -5.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -657.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELZ.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc [CELZ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CELZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CELZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CELZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.