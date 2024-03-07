CapitalOne slashes price target on Dynatrace Inc [DT] – find out why.

Dynatrace Inc [NYSE: DT] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $46.32.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4421998 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dynatrace Inc stands at 2.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.85%.

The market cap for DT stock reached $13.71 billion, with 290.41 million shares outstanding and 275.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 4421998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynatrace Inc [DT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $64.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 39.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

How has DT stock performed recently?

Dynatrace Inc [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -22.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.43 for Dynatrace Inc [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.23, while it was recorded at 48.20 for the last single week of trading, and 50.94 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dynatrace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Earnings analysis for Dynatrace Inc [DT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc go to 15.80%.

Insider trade positions for Dynatrace Inc [DT]

