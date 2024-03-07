Bloom Energy Corp [BE] Revenue clocked in at $1.33 billion, down -38.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Bloom Energy Corp [NYSE: BE] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.12. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:02 PM that Bloom Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results with Record Full Year Revenues.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) reported today its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023. The company had record revenue of $1.3 billion for the full year driven by continued growth in product and service revenue.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5997931 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bloom Energy Corp stands at 6.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.04%.

The market cap for BE stock reached $2.05 billion, with 224.72 million shares outstanding and 197.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 5997931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bloom Energy Corp [BE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $16.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Neutral rating on BE stock. On January 29, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for BE shares from 16 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corp is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

How has BE stock performed recently?

Bloom Energy Corp [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -21.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.70 for Bloom Energy Corp [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.79, while it was recorded at 9.00 for the last single week of trading, and 13.68 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corp [BE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bloom Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.43 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Bloom Energy Corp [BE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloom Energy Corp posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE.

Insider trade positions for Bloom Energy Corp [BE]

