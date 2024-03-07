Blend Labs Inc [BLND] Is Currently 14.77 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blend Labs Inc [NYSE: BLND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.25%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 8:05 AM that Blend’s Soft Credit Functionality Supports Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter Early Assessment Enhancement.

Blend, a leading provider of cloud banking services, announced today that it supports Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) early assessment enhancement with a direct integration from Blend’s soft credit pull functionality. Blend’s soft credit pull feature enables lenders to reduce the costs associated with the early stages of the mortgage origination process, as well as help educate borrowers earlier in their home buying journey.

Starting in 2023, the cost to pull a hard credit file has increased and comes during a difficult time for an industry already dealing with significantly high costs to originate.

Over the last 12 months, BLND stock rose by 102.00%. The one-year Blend Labs Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -26.78. The average equity rating for BLND stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $752.05 million, with 230.21 million shares outstanding and 155.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, BLND stock reached a trading volume of 4314850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blend Labs Inc [BLND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLND shares is $2.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLND stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Blend Labs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Blend Labs Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.75, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Underperform rating on BLND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blend Labs Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 119.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

BLND Stock Performance Analysis:

Blend Labs Inc [BLND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.25. With this latest performance, BLND shares gained by 12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.95 for Blend Labs Inc [BLND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 1.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blend Labs Inc Fundamentals:

Blend Labs Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.66 and a Current Ratio set at 7.66.

BLND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blend Labs Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLND.

Blend Labs Inc [BLND] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BLND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BLND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BLND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.