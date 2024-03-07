BBVA Argentina ADR [BBAR] moved up 13.10: Why It’s Important

BBVA Argentina ADR [NYSE: BBAR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.27%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:38 PM that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 results.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) (“BBVA Argentina” or “BBVA” or “the Bank”) announced today its consolidated results for the fourth quarter (4Q23), ended on December 31, 2023.

As of January 1, 2020, the Bank started to inform its inflation adjusted results pursuant to IAS 29 reporting. To facilitate comparison, figures of comparable quarters of 2022 and 2023 have been updated according to IAS 29 reporting to reflect the accumulated effect of inflation adjustment for each period up to December 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, BBAR stock rose by 50.44%. The one-year BBVA Argentina ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.84. The average equity rating for BBAR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.48 billion, with 204.24 million shares outstanding and 204.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 901.43K shares, BBAR stock reached a trading volume of 3688679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BBVA Argentina ADR [BBAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAR shares is $7.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for BBVA Argentina ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for BBVA Argentina ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BBVA Argentina ADR is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68.

BBAR Stock Performance Analysis:

BBVA Argentina ADR [BBAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.27. With this latest performance, BBAR shares gained by 26.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.74 for BBVA Argentina ADR [BBAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 6.58 for the last single week of trading, and 5.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BBVA Argentina ADR Fundamentals:

BBVA Argentina ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.54.

BBAR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BBVA Argentina ADR posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBVA Argentina ADR go to 31.93%.

BBVA Argentina ADR [BBAR] Institutonal Ownership Details

