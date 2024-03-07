Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA] Revenue clocked in at $59.78 billion, up 15.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [NYSE: BBVA] gained 3.03% or 0.31 points to close at $10.55 with a heavy trading volume of 3810997 shares.

The daily chart for BBVA points out that the company has recorded 37.55% gains over the past six months.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, BBVA reached to a volume of 3810997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBVA shares is $11.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBVA in the course of the last twelve months was 1.52.

Trading performance analysis for BBVA stock

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.29. With this latest performance, BBVA shares gained by 9.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.27 for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.47, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading, and 8.33 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.49.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR go to 11.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA]

The top three institutional holders of BBVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BBVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BBVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.