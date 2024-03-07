Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Is Currently 1.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] gained 1.00% or 1.9 points to close at $191.70 with a heavy trading volume of 3869532 shares. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 3:00 AM that ADI and the BMW Group Join Forces to Provide Industry-Leading 10MB Ethernet for Automotive, Enabling Software-Defined Vehicles.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) and the BMW Group (Nasdaq: BMWYY) today announced an early adoption of E²B™, ADI’s 10BASE-T1S Ethernet to the Edge bus technology within the automotive industry. Automotive Ethernet connectivity is a key enabler of new, zonal architectures in automotive design and supports automotive megatrends such as software-defined vehicles. The BMW Group will be a leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to implement the technology, leveraging ADI’s E²B for their ambient lighting system design in the vehicles of the BMW Group in the future.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Since 2018, ADI has been working closely with the BMW Group on a new concept to simplify bringing Ethernet to the Edge. At the same time, the IEEE802.3cg Group was defining a new 10Mbps Ethernet standard called 10BASE-T1S, with ADI and the BMW Group among other companies both actively involved. Using ADI’s 10BASE-T1S E²B technology to remove microcontrollers and move software from edge nodes to central processing units, the BMW Group enables an all-hardware edge node while reducing software development and qualification tasks.

The daily chart for ADI points out that the company has recorded 5.60% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, ADI reached to a volume of 3869532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $212.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for ADI stock

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.79 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.15, while it was recorded at 192.83 for the last single week of trading, and 184.17 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Analog Devices Inc. posted 2.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to -1.51%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ADI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ADI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.